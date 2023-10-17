A Nigerian lady has narrated how she went to the hospital to fix a stomach pain problem only to deliver a baby

According to her, she first noticed she was surprisingly gaining weight and then developed weird cravings

The new mum said she began having pimples and a swollen face but thought it was hormonal imbalance

A Nigerian lady, Favour Ehizibue, has shared her personal experience of cryptic pregnancy after delivering a baby.

Using pictures to tell her story on TikTok, Favour said she went to the hospital due to stomach pain but returned home with a newborn baby.

Favour was unaware of her pregnancy

Favour, who was in the dark about her pregnancy, said she noticed she started gaining weight and was happy about it.

Her weight gain was followed by weird cravings. Next, she developed pimples and a swollen face but thought it was hormonal imbalance.

Favour added that she began to fall ill and checked her blood pressure. The last straw that broke the camel's back was her stomach pain.

When she checked in to the hospital, she eventually went into labour.

What is cryptic pregnancy?

According to Cleveland Clinic, cryptic pregnancy, or stealth pregnancy, is when a pregnant person does not know they are pregnant.

In some cases, a person may only realise they are pregnant because labour begins. Most people realise they are pregnant somewhere between four and 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Watch the video below:

Favour Ehizibue's video got some ladies panicking

Mhizoma43 said:

"I haven't seen my period for 2 months gone for test no result now am scared seeing this."

Slays_Hub_ said:

"I’m experiencing all this ooo eiiiithe way I’m eating these days and my cravings erh."

A love said:

''Not me having severe back pains for two weeks now pimples getting fat and swollen face God abeg."

Olakiitan said:

"I just Dey touch my tummy every time Any baby shouldn’t suprise me now oo I’m not ready obut y’all she said cruise not real."

jossyalbie said:

"God is doing this because he knows very well that people will return his blessings to him chapchapcases of cryptic pregnancy are high daily."

Meme Goddess said:

"My love I've been seeing post about cryptic pregnancy even though I'm aware of it before....I'm still very scared because I didn't see my period last."

Eucharia said:

"Why is this cryptic pregnancy becoming rampant these days?"

