A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate relocating to the United States with her children

She excitedly looked forward to starting a new life abroad, describing America as a land of opportunities

The happy mum shared lovely pictures and opened up on the number of flights they took before arriving at their destination

A Nigerian lady, identified as Chisom Pretty, has announced her relocation to the United States with her two kids.

In a on Saturday, November 18, Chisom revealed they left Nigeria on Friday, November 17.

Chisom moved to America with her two kids. Photo Credit: Chisom Pretty

Source: Facebook

Chisom explained that their first flight stopped at Atlanta airport and a second at New Orleans which is their destination in America.

She described America as a beautiful place and a land of opportunities and looked forward to starting a new life.

She appreciated God for making it possible and shared pictures taken with her kids and another lady. Her post reads:

"We relocated to United States of America yesterday.

"First flight ✈️ stopped in Atlanta Airport, the second flight took us to New Orleans.

"America is so beautiful .

"I can't wait to start a new life here, because America is a land of massive opportunities.

"So, this is our own little way of saying that we don jakpaa to USA.

"God did for us .

"Thank you Jesus."

People celebrate with the woman

Ngozi Oguejiofor Igboeli said:

"Congratulations Som Som nne grab your destiny and that of your kids and soar higher and higher..So happy for you dear."

Victor Onyebuchi said:

"You are already blessed and favoured my friend and personal person. We shall start hearing the goodnews any moment from now. Amen."

Chinwe Onedibe Roseline said:

"Congratulations oooooo, glory be to God Almighty."

Dorine Nnenna Maduabughichi said:

"Our answered praises. I was about writing you this evening. Congratulations nnem. Our God is the ever faithful God."

Amarachi Splendour Obidiaju-Anizoba said:

"Come and see what the lord has done, come and see what the lord has done.

"Congratulations nwa

"Thank God all went well

"USA must favour you and your offsprings in Jesus name. Amen."

Chidinma Jennifer said:

"Congratulations.

"This will be my testimony soon, AMEN."

Source: Legit.ng