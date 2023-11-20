Two handsome young men whose father is German and mother is Nigerian travelled down to the country

After spending heavily on their flight tickets, they had a swell time in Abuja with some of the euros they brought

Nigerians who watched their video enjoyed it as they suggested more lovely places they could visit in Nigeria

A Nigerian-German man who always makes videos about his life in a very funny way has travelled down to Nigeria for a visit.

The man showed the moment he and his brother landed in Abuja in a video that got many people laughing.

One of them displayed their naira notes. Photo source: @elevoh1

Source: TikTok

Sweet vacation activities in Abuja

He (@elevoh10) revealed that their flight ticket was N1.5m each. On getting to the capital, they searched for the coolest hotel they could find.

While in the city, the Nigerian-German took very good aerial shots. He jokingly said that they kept withdrawing money to enjoy themselves to the fullest.

They both had a good time in Abuja. The hotel they finally found had an enjoyable facility like a swimming pool.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

dessertrose__ said:

"Lmao so this is what you were doing when you said you were working."

Riona said:

"Pls be careful Abuja right now is somehow dangerous."

ofo said:

"We still dey wait for you for Onitsha."

Aalam Esteban said:

"I will never be poor."

Offnate said:

"I came early today."

Ennygift1627 said:

"I so love you guys.... una vibes dey give me joy."

Chisom said:

"Why didn’t you all come to Lagos."

chiboy2020_ said:

"I want to know how you take see the driving in Naija."

He replied:

"Ah! my broda! Let’s forget it and thank God I haven’t had multiple heart attacks."

Avy said:

"Make sure you come to Lagos, Enjoyment will choke you here."

precious necky said:

"Lol brotherly welcome to motherland."

Grace Ejiofor said:

"Finally you guys are here, come check out Anambra state."

