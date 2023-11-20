2 Cute Igbo Men Fly From Germany to Nigeria, Pay N1.5m Flight Ticket, Bring Plenty Euro, Enjoy Abuja
- Two handsome young men whose father is German and mother is Nigerian travelled down to the country
- After spending heavily on their flight tickets, they had a swell time in Abuja with some of the euros they brought
- Nigerians who watched their video enjoyed it as they suggested more lovely places they could visit in Nigeria
A Nigerian-German man who always makes videos about his life in a very funny way has travelled down to Nigeria for a visit.
The man showed the moment he and his brother landed in Abuja in a video that got many people laughing.
Sweet vacation activities in Abuja
He (@elevoh10) revealed that their flight ticket was N1.5m each. On getting to the capital, they searched for the coolest hotel they could find.
While in the city, the Nigerian-German took very good aerial shots. He jokingly said that they kept withdrawing money to enjoy themselves to the fullest.
They both had a good time in Abuja. The hotel they finally found had an enjoyable facility like a swimming pool.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
dessertrose__ said:
"Lmao so this is what you were doing when you said you were working."
Riona said:
"Pls be careful Abuja right now is somehow dangerous."
ofo said:
"We still dey wait for you for Onitsha."
Aalam Esteban said:
"I will never be poor."
Offnate said:
"I came early today."
Ennygift1627 said:
"I so love you guys.... una vibes dey give me joy."
Chisom said:
"Why didn’t you all come to Lagos."
chiboy2020_ said:
"I want to know how you take see the driving in Naija."
He replied:
"Ah! my broda! Let’s forget it and thank God I haven’t had multiple heart attacks."
Avy said:
"Make sure you come to Lagos, Enjoyment will choke you here."
precious necky said:
"Lol brotherly welcome to motherland."
Grace Ejiofor said:
"Finally you guys are here, come check out Anambra state."
Lady returned from US for boyfriend
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who lived in the United States, USA, returned to Nigeria and took her boyfriend.
The interesting story was told on Twitter by @deenayaah, who said the lady in question was her friend.
