A Nigerian lady is full of praise to God for sparing her life after all she went through when she was unwell

The lady took to TikTok to share a video which showed her in the hospital where her leg was amputated

However, despite the amputation, the lady has remained beautiful and maintained a positive outlook on life

A Nigerian lady has maintained an impressive positive outlook on life despite being physically challenged.

The cute lady, identified as Anointed Bridget, took to TikTok to post a video which told people briefly about her challenges in life.

Bridget has maintained a positive outlook on life despite the amputation. Photo credit: TikTok/@anointed321.

Source: TikTok

Bridget showed when she was in the hospital due to an illness, she did not disclose. However, it was noticed that her right leg was amputated.

When she was discharged, she refused to be down as she kept herself neat and maintained her beauty.

Bridget often posts videos of herself on TikTok, wearing neat dresses and smiling. A lot of TikTok users have described her as a bundle of inspiration.

She captioned one of her videos:

"Indeed, God has been faithful to me. I'm not a storyteller though, but I am here to tell y’all my God has always been there for me. He has always stood by me and protected me from evil."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady glows after amputation

@Empire_Bigdaff said:

"Omo eh. The way them take dey cut people leg this period eh, I no understand oh."

@lakaite said:

"I love the way you are grateful to God for the gift of life."

@Anitababy102 said:

"God is your strength."

@Adindu Goodness 01 said:

"God is wonderful."

@Chidinma said:

"The lord is your strength, darling."

@matilda said:

"You are indeed strong, my love."

@Onyinyechi commented:

"To God, I return all the glory."

Mother with a disability welcomes a child

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a physically challenged mother welcomed a baby despite her disability.

The woman took to TikTok to share the good news with her followers after delivering her baby.

Many who saw her video said they were inspired not to give up on life, no matter the challenges.

Source: Legit.ng