A mother made a video of her two daughters as she flew them to America after three years she has been abroad

The mother narrated how the process of bringing them down was difficult but success came at last

Parents who understood how much the reunion must have meant to her prayed for when they will be able to reunite with theirs

A mother who travelled to America three years ago in search of greener pastures was able to fly her two children to join her in the US.

The mother said that the process was hard, but the trouble was all worth it in the end. A video she shared on TikTok showed the moment the little kids were at the airport and about boarding their flight.

While on the airplane, they were filmed as they both had a very nice time. To show how she must have given a lot to the process, the woman said:

"Delay is not denial."

Many parents in her comment section who have been looking towards their family members joining them abroad hoped their own happen sooner.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jenn_Niffer said:

"God please make my own possible for my son to join me soon."

Coco said:

"Lovely let those who judge u be put to sham."

josephnifloya26 said:

"Congratulations I’m going Tru this where everyone says y u in bring ur son yet to UK it’s 3 yrs . They need to mind them business."

queen Lolo said:

"I tape from their blessing."

Enny pounds said:

"Congrat you will congratulate me soon."

Forever 16 said:

"Congratulations you're indeed a blessed MOTHER."

immaculataquao said:

"Amen and amen congratulations sisters l receive it in Jesus name."

