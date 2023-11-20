BBN Kim Oprah has started a new travel channel after she visited over 30 countries of the world

In the video, the star and some ladies were wearing brown dresses typical of an air hostess

In the clip, brown boxes were carefully placed as passengers' luggage and a picture of aeroplane was attached to each of them

Big Brother Naija All Stars Kim Chinonso Opara, aka Kim Oprah, has unveiled her travel channel 'Keep It Moving' after travelling to over 30 countries worldwide.

BBN All Stars Kim Oprah Unveils Travel Channel After Visiting 30 Countries.

Source: Instagram

The reality star, who was evicted from the All-Stars edition in September with her colleague Doyin, is excited to live her dream. In a clip sighted by Legit.ng. The entrepreneur was dressed like an air hostess in the company of some ladies who wore the same matching attires.

They complimented their dress with red caps and black shoes. The reality star noted on her official Instagram page that her show will showcase her unforgettable experiences.

The TV host who once boasted of having a different accent from watching TV also stated that she would share her adventures to different parts of Africa and other tourist destinations.

See the clip of the launch here:

Fans react to the clip from Kim Oprah's travel channel opening

Netizens have reacted to the video made after the reality star started her new show. Here are some of the comments below.

@nancy_maculary:

"So I will na sit down n b watching na wa o."

@iam_alizbeth:

"All I know is that, that first girl is ready dip."

@ugblessing:

"Congratulations to her."

@rhoda.opara:

"My baby girl you’re doing well, the sky is your limit."

@dina.ayuk:

"Phyna did the same thing oo"

@mimie_amazing_grace:

"can someone explain what this is all about. I thought she will be taking some housemates and friends to different countries."

@1sarcasticbetch:

"56 and still counting. Kim isn't doing anything special."

@oge_helen:

"I will say this and I will say it again. Don't ever allow BBN stars and their fans to pressure you into things . Take your time and get it once and for all."

@darl_pearl:

"Me I never cross my state."

@umelo.patrica:

"Congratulations beautiful Kimm"

BBN Tacha launches reality show

According to a previous report by Legit.ng BBN Tacha had kicked off her show 'Keeping up with Tacha a few years ago.

The reality star had earlier unveiled her fashion line before starting the show. While introducing her new feat, she noted that the show would entertain mini-series and more.

Fans took to the comment section to congratulate her and wish her well.

