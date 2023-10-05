A heartwarming video of two Nigerian sisters who moved to the US to join their father has gone viral on social media

The sisters captured all the memorable moments from their final days in Nigeria to their arrival in the US

The video shows their excitement and gratitude as they embark on a new life in a different country

A touching video of two Nigerian sisters’ emotional reunion with their father in the US melts hearts online

The video, posted by one of the sisters on social media, documented their journey from Nigeria to the US, showing their joy and anticipation as they prepared to leave their home country.

The video also captured their tearful and happy moments at the airport as they prepared to meet their father and settle in their new country.

The sister who shared the video expressed gratitude to God for making her dream of moving to the US come true.

She also thanked her father for his love and support and said that she and her sister were looking forward to starting a new chapter in their lives.

