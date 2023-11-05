A young lady has taken to social media to lament after she was locked out of the house at 12 midnight

She shared a video showing where she stayed for the time being and opened up on how she got a pillow to manage with

Some internet users referred to her elder sister as a deputy parent, while others had other views about her situation

A young lady caused quite a stir on social media after she revealed her elder sister locked her out because she and others returned home by 12 midnight.

In a viral TikTok video, the lady, identified as @reyabina_za, was videoed lying in an open space with a pillow and operating her phone.

She locked her younger sister outside. Photo Credit: @reyabina_za

Source: TikTok

She was also seen sipping a canned soft drink. Wording on the video which has amassed over two million views read:

"POV: We came back home at 12am and our older sister locked us out."

When asked how she got a pillow, the lady replied:

"The only reason why we have a throw and pillow is because my sister went to a picnic."

Watch the video below:

People share their thoughts on her situation

Mbhonoza ka Gogo95 said:

"Atleast you guys respected Her enough nd stayed there l know ontanga yenu who wouldn't."

an3adanielle said:

"Girl. December is coming. Just go and make an addition key. Just to make sure. Just for control."

Lilly said:

"I want to have an older sister that cares so much ka nna."

PMM_Inspirations said:

"I'm glad she didn't lock the gate. She should switch off the wifi though."

khutso said:

"My mom used to lock me outside now I don't come back at night I come back in the morning or after 12 pm."

Tshegofatso78 said:

"Atleast she gave you a fliss blanket and a pillow."

aretha_mokete said:

"At least it's hot, imagine if it was winter."

kysh_niamante said:

"Deputy parents let’s gather her."

Tshireletso. said:

"Older sisters take parenting serious yoh ae."

