A lady has shared a stunning video showing how her pregnant sister's water broke aboard an aeroplane

The video has gone viral on social media with over a million views and stirred massive reactions

There have been cases of women delivering their babies mid-flight and the lady's sister appeared to be nearing that

In a viral video, a mother of four recorded her sister whose water broke on an aeroplane.

It is not clear how many months gone the expectant mum was, but her reaction showed she was not comfortable.

Pregnant woman's water breaks on aeroplane. Photo credit: @dymegyrl34

In a bid to prevent a scream, the pregnant woman could be seen covering her mouth with her hand. The pain was written all over her face.

Many internet users who watched the TikTok clip wondered why a pregnant woman close to her due date would travel by flight.

When a netizen asked what happened next, the pregnant woman's sister, @dymegyrl34, shied away from the question.

"It’s in the comments,'' she wrote in the comment section with no follow up answer.

Watch the video below:

People shared their thoughts on the aeroplane incident

Mattic said:

"I would be screaming if it was me.We about to have a plane baby."

Key’Wine said:

"This why I was scared to fly during my pregnancy."

Sabbypinky said:

"Why would you fly if you know you are close to giving birth."

petrajoseph78gmail.com6 said:

''But why look to travel close to your due date knowing baby coming anytime I pray u deliver safe."

12345678____000 said:

"You are pregnant and near due date and u traveling across country..wow."

Ntobe Ncebo Shabalal said:

"In South Africa fly SA doesn't let you fly when you reach 32 weeks."

Ann_Jo said:

"If you deliver on a plane your child has free travel from the company for a lifetime."

Lady delivers baby in aeroplane

In a related report, a lady delivered a baby mid-flight after her water broke while in the aeroplane.

Kendria was weeks ahead of her delivery date before she boarded the American Airlines flight from New York.

Soon after the flight took off, the new mum started experiencing cramps which refused to stop. She soon announced to her family around her that her water had broken, meaning she had gone into labour.

Lady gives birth mid-flight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who didn't know she was pregnant delivered mid-flight.

The lady named Tamara was travelling from Ecuador to Madrid, Spain on a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight.

It was reported that Tamara suddenly started feeling pains in her abdomen when the plane took off and a few hours before landing in the Netherlands. As a result of the pain, Tamara checked into the toilet to possibly ease herself.

