A Nigerian lady has sent her twin sister packing over a misunderstanding they had the previous day

The twin who was thrown out recorded her sister, wondering how she could do such to her in an apartment they both paid for

She watched helplessly as her sister went in, gathered her belongings and put them outside before locking the iron protector

A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after being thrown out by her twin sister out of an apartment they both rented.

Recording her sister gathering her belongings and taking them outside, the lady said that they had a misunderstanding the previous day.

According to her, she was at her boyfriend's place when her sister requested an audience with her, saying she had something to tell her.

On getting him, she said her twin told her nothing and was taking her belongings outside. She watched helplessly and lamented as her twin carried out the act without responding to her rants.

Mixed reactions have trailed the TikTok clip. Some people believed the ladies were chasing clouts because they had the same outfit.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user6184747786325 said:

"Maybe she have dated your bf before and she don't want to tell and you need to settle down and ask her what the guy do to her."

Cilliacomlly said:

"Chaii… Comments section can make matters worse I swear can you all just pray for them to get over thisif this is not a prank joke on us."

user6151495234076 said:

"She is in love with ur guy."

Prett p_Risca said:

"E no get wetin we online people go do for you, so stop showing us and resolve your issues cause we will only comment and scroll to another video."

Action Mama said:

"And please remember don't leave with ur guy it not good it reduces respect i like u so much more grace to u."

