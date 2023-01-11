A Nigerian lady couldn't believe her eyes as her younger sister threw her out of her house in a flash

According to her, the offence she committed was to give the younger one advise against her promiscuous ways

The incident was captured in a trneding video that has sparked a debate among social media users

A young lady has sent her elder sister packing for speaking to her about being promiscuous.

The stunned elder sibling shared a video on TikTok where she captured her younger sister taking her belongings out of the house.

She took her bags outside. Photo Credit: TikTok/@maryvin2324

"My own sister telling me to leave her house because I gave her advise to stop bringing in different men o. Not only one man," she said while watching her sister move her things out.

The lady vowed not to leave, slamming her younger sister named Chinonye for being disresectful. She said:

"Me I am not going anywhere. You don't even have respect. You don't even know your senior."

In response, Chinonye urged her elder sister to use the respect she demanded from her to buy a house.

"Use that respect to buy house."

She wondered since when did seniors start living with their juniors.

In a recent video, the lady revealed that Chinonye permitted her to still remain in the house for the time being. She has begun househunting.

Social media reactions

Chinedu Macdonald said:

"This is the reason why there’s so much moral decay in our society today. The amount of people siding the sister for being promiscuous is sad."

artyuleyule said:

"Just leave it's her house."

MadamLady said:

"I mind my business O at my sister house… We love them Anna they get mad at us."

queenzee9336 said:

"Nne, you dey her house and yes because it is her house and her rules."

duskdawn68 said:

"No vex. i understamd this kinda family wahala.... if you need any advice, let me know."

Moblenz said:

"You for use that your advice rent house, You get house, you day advice person way get house."

Solexy said:

"Why you go de correct your helper.

"Na Nigeria we de your helper is always right."

Woman sends her daughter packing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had thrown out her jobless daughter out of her house.

In a viral clip, the young lady is seen standing outside and making a call as her mum threw out her belongings fitted into a big black nylon.

Inside the house, her unhappy mum is seen gathering her daughter's other belongings into another black nylon. She was heard conversing with a lady in the background over what was happening.

Agreeing with the lady's statements, the mum said that her daughter is 30 years old and needs to figure out her life before she can come back.

