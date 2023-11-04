A Nigerian woman left many people in stitches as she pranked her little female kids with a frozen fish

The woman funnily approached them with it and followed one of the girls who ran into the bedroom out of fear

Many Nigerians wondered what may have inspired such an act from the woman, with some jokingly threatening to tell the kids' dad

A Nigerian woman has shared a funny video showing her kids' reaction after she pulled a fish prank on them.

In the clip shared on TikTok, she approached the first girl seated on a couch with the frozen fish but the kid was unmoved at first.

The woman pulled a fish prank on her kids. Photo Credit: @helensempire

Source: TikTok

It was when she was drawing closer to the girl that she appeared to be scared. Her other daughter ran into the bedroom out of fear.

The funny woman followed after her with the fish and got closer, not minding the frightened behaviour of her daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many netizens were in stitches over the fish prank.

Watch the video below:

People found the clip hilarious

MimmyFash said:

"Their brother here will, mummy is cooking shark’s baby pls show them after frying.

"But you like trouble oooowealth sorry my baby but I can’t stop laughing wealth ooooo."

koredeaminat212 said:

"Hi mama which body cream are u using for the kids…Their skin is always shining …pls mama so I can buy for my kids also."

Alex Joshua(one rose man) said:

"God I need beautiful babies like this."

toch mabel said:

"Mummy why now you we no be my fine anymore."

@Gifty_Diamond said:

"Daddy must hear this, mummy is scaring our love."

user2993964163349 said:

"Agbaya mummy Daddy must hear this!"

King Power said:

"See children fine finish.

"Omo as I see these children na once to born enter my mind."

Profetikbeatz said:

"Should have showed us when she was eating it."

Mum pranks little son with fake interview

In a related report, a woman pranked her little son with a fake interview demonstration.

In a funny footage, the cheeky mum boasted that she lived in a mansion with a sparkling pool and that her son enjoyed swimming in it every single day.

Her son, who was completely clueless that she was making it all up, stared at her in disbelief.

Then she added that she had a collection of five luxury cars and that most of them were branded Mercedes.

Mum pranks little son with empty plate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had pranked her little son with an empty plate.

In the viral video which was shared on Instagram by @pubity, the mother jokingly served her son an empty plate of food.

After spotting the empty plate, the little boy got teary and asked his mother what happened to his food. His mum in her response said she had no idea what happened and his reaction moved her to tears.

Source: Legit.ng