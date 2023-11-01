A 78-year-old white Christian preacher has expressed his desire to find a life partner on social media

He claimed God instructed him to take a wife to be his help mate and listed out the qualities he wants in a woman

The self-acclaimed alpha male said she was must be unemployed, within the ages of 18 and 25 and also not a fan of Harry Potter movies

Dr Billy Little, a self-acclaimed alpha male cleric, has announced on Facebook his intention to get a wife.

According to the 78-year-old, God told him to get a wife who would give him kids as well as serve as a help mate for his ministry.

Dr Billy Little listed the qualities he desires in a woman

The septuagenarian said he wants a white woman within the ages of 18 and 25 who is a Christian.

He added that she must be without piercings, tattoos, not be a Harry Potter fan or had anything intercourse with a man. His post in full read:

"God has instructed me to take a wife to be as a help mate in my ministry, and to birth more children for me. I have over 9k followers so let's give this a try.

"My name is Dr. Billy Little. I'm 78 yeqrs old and I'm an alpha male christian republican seeking single white female ages 18-25. Must be Christian, Virgin, republican, subm.issive, and unemployed, willing to take care of my motel room while I'm out ministering. No tattoos, piercings, or Harry Potter fans allowed."

His Facebook post blew up as many people tackled him.

Many netizens criticised Dr Bilky Little

Stacey O'Brien said:

"You are a disgusting pervert and misogynist bigot!

"You shouldn't be trusted to have any children. Especially at your age."

Angel Hans Okeoghene said:

"I identify as white female between 18-25 years of age, I identify as a virgin also, not a harry Potter fan, currently employed but I can always quit my job, no tattoos, current piercing can be taken off.

"I identify as an alpha female too(whatever that means).

"I'm a Christian and the bible says if any man/woman be in a Christ, he/she is a new creature, old things have passed away behold, all things are become new.

"So you don't need to worry about the past."

Tom Wilkins said:

"Alice unfortunately you are a little bit too old to bag this specimen of a man .

"Plus the tattoos, piercings, job and HP watching ."

Melissa Rudesill said:

"This a joke, right?

"I remember when guys like that were called dirty old men.

"We should go back to that."

Consolata Ronoh said:

"This is exactly why Jesus wept,, and then he died and you do this..What does one have to do to make the human race worthy of common sense."

Source: Legit.ng