Nigerian singer Simi blew hot at a female pastor who advised young women to wear more expensive long wigs

A video went viral recently, showing the beautiful clergy advising single ladies on ways to attract a suitable lifetime partner

The Duduke crooner, not pleased with some of her ideas, criticised the societal pressure on women to alter their natural hair

Nigerian singer Simisola Ogunleye, best known as Simi, has taken a strong stand against a female preacher's counsel to ladies regarding their natural hair.

The female pastor, preaching on the importance of looking presentable, encouraged ladies to abandon their natural hair in favour of wigs and weaves, and this caused quite a bit of controversy online.

Simi slams female pastor over natural hair Credit: @symplysimi

She explained that it was best to get comfortable with one's natural hair when they were married; by then, they had already attracted a suitor.

The preacher, wearing a long, expensive wig, urged the congregation to spend more money on wigs and look good because women's natural hair offered no advantages. Her goal was probably to make women feel more beautiful and attractive, but her message came off as judgmental of those who promote African natural hair.

The Duduke hitmaker, known for her outspokenness on social media, felt compelled to respond to this post.

She noted that in places where dark-skinned women are prized for their beauty, whitening creams make up a disproportionate share of the skincare market.

The problem, according to Simi, is not with individuals but with the norms and expectations of society. She emphasised that the female pastor, as a public figure, had an obligation to set an example for her congregation.

In the singer's words:

"Even when you hide self-hate inside "good advice", it's still self hate. This is why 90% of skincare products in countries full of beautiful dark skin girls/women are "whitening creams". And girls are told that the hair that grows out of their hair is not special enough. It's not that you're not good enough, it's that they said you're not good enough. She's on the pulpit too. A role model. Lol. Wetin God no send una, na hin una like to dey do.”

See her post below

Netizen react to Simi's post

Legit.ng captured some reactions below:

@Amaka_Ege:

"Madam, you’re simultaneously missing the point while also rocking a bone straight wig. Rest."

@ThisIsLagosCity:

"Excellent counsel, except as the old adage says, action speaks louder than words! To thyself be true!"

@KneWKeeD:

"Honestly, many Nigerians start out with self hate and then work their way up to loving themselves. Primary and secondary schools also promoted self hate with regards to black hair and skintones. Til date, I still hear pple say "dirty black" ‍♂️ It should be a slur."

@DiceOfTruth:

"When you realise that God makes no mistake...But someone claiming to represent him tells you your natural hair is not good enough while wearing the hair she bought, you can see the problem.What next, find yourself a God fearing BBL surgeon?"

@allytunbosun:

"Someone can be on the pulpit and still need healing from plenty of things!"

