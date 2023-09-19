A Nigerian man, who is 47 years of age, has taken to the social media platform, Facebook, in search of a life partner

The bold man shared his pictures online, saying he was ready for a serious relationship that would lead to marriage

While his Facebook post got him trolled by many youths, particularly ladies, others came to his defense

A Nigerian man, Michael Uzondu, looking for love has caused a stir online as he boldly advertised himself.

In a trending Facebook post, the 47-year-old man, who hails from Abia state, said he is a businessman.

Michael Uzondu said he was serious about settling down. Photo Credit: Michael Uzondu

Source: Facebook

The bold man gave out his height and said he was looking for a serious-minded lady for a relationship that would lead to marriage.

He appealed to people not to mind his pictures and reiterated his seriousness about settling down. He wrote:

"47 years old, businessman. From Abia State but based in Lagos. Height: 6ft1. I need a serious minded girl who is ready to settle down. Serious relationship that will lead to marriage. I'm serious. Not joking.

"NB: Pls don't mind my dressing. I'M NOT MADE OF MONEY OOOO."

Michael's post got many people talking, with some trolling him and others defending him.

Michael Uzondu's life partner search divides netizens

Emmy Felix said:

"You guys should stop insulting him.

"If you don't like the man stop commenting it's not by force.

"Stop making him feel so old ,47 years is not old.

"Some of you people's sugar mummy and sugar daddy senior that man."

Favour Kc said:

"This introduction is not complete, have you been single all these years or are you a divorcee or a widower? Be specific so the girl will know the battle she's going to embark on."

Adaeze Bella Adaeze said:

"Na ladies from 30yrs up go fit u oo no be us that is in our early 20s."

Eromosele Sunday said:

"God divinely will bring that lady that is matured, respectful, tolerance and obedience to growing home with you sir and without faking love and affection just because of what she can scoop out from you. But pls sir. Love and cherish her because her world might be different from yours. God will make it happen for you. Happy soul searching."

Adunni Adey Ademidun said:

"Seriously for a grown up man to have the confidence and boldness to come out and hunt for a relationship you should all know that his eye have seen shege and he really want to settle down."

