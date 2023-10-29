Williams Uchemba has issued marital advice to single ladies against settling down with a jobless man

The Nollywood actor, in a viral video, said a man was created not just to protect but also provide for his household

Williams' statement has sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with many talking sides with him

Popular Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba has stirred reactions after he stated that it was wrong for a man to feel comfortable that a woman was providing for his needs.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, Williams warned single ladies to be wary of jobless men.

According to the actor, there is something God has put in a man to provide and protect for his household.

He said:

"A man is built to not just provide but to protect. If you are dating someone that is comfortable with being jobless because you have a good job, run. it is a red flag."

Reactions trail Williams Uchemba's video

See some of the comments, Legit.ng compiled below:

l.tobiloba:

"It goes both ways. Don’t marry a lady who doesn’t have a job. The worst is having a liability as a partner."

fintechdude:

"The conclusion is... Marry an igbo man. We are happy to provide."

veevogee:

"A lazy man doesn't deserve a hardworking woman. Vice versa."

oluwa.tosin._:

"Of all the languages in the world, he chose to speak facts!"

teeh_lyfstyle:

"A man is built to not just protect but provide!! Someone give this man chilled Hero please."

divalioussophy1:

"Do not marry, I repeat! do not marry If you can’t provide for your woman! Your family! You will feel like vegetable and it will lower your self esteem n moral."

director_martins:

"If a man must have a good paying job, a house & a car, before marriage, surely being a virgin should be bare minimum for you as a woman. Learn OR perish!!!"

tokstesla:

"Na why that 50/50 nonsense this generation dey do dey muzz me."

