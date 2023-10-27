Netizens have gushed over an emerging video capturing the touching moment two siblings reunited

According to one of them, a man, he has not set his eyes on his twin sister for the past eight years and four months

The siblings' reactions on seeing each other again made many people shed tears and others excited for them

Twin siblings finally reunited after eight years and four months of being apart.

The male twin, with the TikTok handle @ichakaike7, promised they would never be separated for this long again.

The siblings embraced each other lovingly. Photo Credit: @ichakaike7

Source: TikTok

@ichakaike7 shared a video showing how he ran and grabbed his twin sister after finally seeing her again.

The siblings hugged tightly severally, not minding the attention they created in public. Their reunion video has gone viral on the social media platform, amassing over 58k views at the time of this report.

People thought it was an emotional moment to watch.

Watch the video below:

The siblings' reunion video got people emotional

musa maaruf said:

''Smiling with tears at the same time may you grow old together."

kaymo519 said:

"Wow I love this, I don't think I can leave my twin sister for that long."

Ugomillion5 said:

"She must be coming from Europe, it is only in Europe that you can spend such years becoz of papers."

BIGMAMALIZZY said:

"Happiness wan wound me here. you are cute and she's so beautiful."

Vi v ian said:

"If I no born twins I go vex.

"So much inlove with twins."

WOKE NATION said:

"People wey dey pass una go think say na ur babe."

MAMA said:

"Awwww you need tho see my teeth Happiness wan kill me.

"God Abeg I wan travel too make them miss me like this. So that I go collect tight hug. Nobody Dey miss me here oo."

Agybaby said:

"I swear tears rolled down my eyes. I love twins."

