A heartwarming video has shown the moment a Nigerian lady reunited with her immediate family in the UK

It is not clear how long she has been apart from her husband and children, but their reunion was clearly touching

Many people who watched the video were moved to tears, with some in the diaspora longing for a similar reunion

A Nigerian woman in the United Kingdom shed tears at an airport as she finally reunited with her husband and children.

The emotional wife, children and husband reunion was caught on camera and shared on TikTok by the woman, via her handle @lizzie_joepeters.

She burst into tears on seeing her family. Photo Credit: @lizzie_joepeters

Source: TikTok

In the clip, she went on her knees to passionately receive her kids who ran into her waiting arms after sighting her from a distance.

After hugging and kissing them amid tears, she rushed into the arms of her husband and shared a warm hug with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Afterwards, they also kissed and she returned to hugging her kids before they exited the area. The clip made people cry.

Watch the video below:

People were moved by the reunion video

@lila- official said:

''You made me cry I can't wait to see my kids and my husband too."

MerSyhair_empire said:

"Another morning to cry for these beautiful souls your joy is permanent ma’am."

mariamabike76 said:

"Chai. The way I will hug my daughter and husband soon In Sha Allah Amin. Congratulations sis."

user9811519369761 said:

"Go just dey make person cry this early morning... happy for you guys."

alabibolanleogunmodede said:

"The big baby hug is more than the small baby's own. That night go bad.

"So emotional."

Ayanfebaby said:

"Who no go, no go know…. May your joy be permanent in Jesus name. I don’t know you but I am indeed happy for you."

Bestperfumesnaija said:

"Some of us shed tears for People We don’t know , We Just feel what they felt."

Wife excited as husband joins her in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had joined his wife in the UK.

They had been apart for so many years, however, when they finally saw each other again, they were both filled with joy and happiness.

The wife could not believe that she was finally able to hold her husband in her arms again and the husband was equally happy to be reunited with his wife after all these years.

Source: Legit.ng