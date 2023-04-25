Nigerian siblings have shared a heartwarming video of their reunion with their dad, who has been away for 16 years

The video captured the depth of their love for each other as they all shed tears of joy and tightly hugged one another

Many people who watched the reunion video said the father had indeed stayed away for a long time

A TikTok video capturing the heartwarming reunion of some siblings and their father has gone viral.

The video shared by one of the siblings with the, name jezi_xoxo started with the siblings looking like they were filled with anticipation and excitement as they awaited their father's arrival.

Nigerian siblings emotionally welcome their dad after 16 years away. Photo source: TikTok/@jezi_xoxo

Source: TikTok

The three siblings eagerly awaited the arrival of their father, whom they hadn't seen in over 16 years.

The siblings, who had grown up without the presence of their father, were finally going to meet him.

The heartwarming reunion has since got people reacting with comments and likes.

Nigerian siblings emotionally welcome their father

As their father walked towards them, the siblings' anticipation turned into pure joy, and they rushed to hug him, shedding tears of happiness as they did so.

Watch Video:

The TikTok video capturing the reunion has quickly gone viral, with netizens commending the siblings for their resilience and their father for showing up after so many years.

The video has been viewed a lot, with many saying that it brought tears to their eyes.

For the siblings and their father, it was a moment cherished and one that has touched the hearts of so many online.

Some of the comments on TikTok are highlighted below:

@uchechukwumbah emotionally said:

mine went for a journey of no return I miss my hero

@chinwe850 commented:

Wish my mom will visit me from heaven one day .. I have alot to tell her

@iam..__..victoria opined:

the love is real

@user4323283150495:

I wish mine can come back it’s been 13yrs

Dad weeps as daughter returns from abroad after 8 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported how a Nigerian man burst into tears after his daughter, who had been abroad for eight years, made a surprise return home on his birthday.

A video capturing the heartwarming family reunion was shared by the lady's brother on TikTok and melted hearts.

He said it was a very emotional moment for his parents as they never saw it coming.

While noting that his mum was more interested in her grandson, his father burst into tears after seeing his daughter.

Source: Legit.ng