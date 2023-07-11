It was an emotional moment for a young man as he came face to face with his identical twin years later

On seeing the lady, the man burst into tears like a child and hugged her tightly, in a clip that melted hearts

Many people who watched the video advised the lady never to be apart from the young man, others wondered why they have not been together

A young man burst into tears as he finally saw his twin sister after many years of being apart.

A trending TikTok video which has amassed over two million views showed the moment they reunited.

He wept like a baby. Photo Credit: @patriciaboity

They first stared at each other for some seconds before the young man shed tears and then hugged his twin tightly.

As they hugged, the lady soon burst into tears. According to the lady, they got separated following the demise of their parents.

She said they had to be with different families owing to the burden of catering for them. She added that her brother eventually began to do dru.gs. The lady shared their childhood photo.

She sought help to rehabilitate him as she lacks the financial wherewithal to do it on her own.

Watch the video below:

People react to the reunion video

DinnyDimpleface said:

"Making me sooo emotional yhooo..no one will understand the bond you guys have I am also a twin to a boy."

Thee Realest Psy said:

"Neh mahn you need to explain on a video what happened, how did you get separated."

Fikzo.Ndima said:

"I honestly don't know why I can't stop watching this as I find myself crying every time when I repeat watching this emotional beautiful video."

Siboniso_15 said:

"I just cried.. This video will trend less than bakes girls on this app. This is beautiful. Let's get brother on his way... How can I help??"

small said:

"Please don't leave him please go with him."

gladysmat said:

"The sorrow portrayed on his face u can see he's been through a lot and needed someone close to him to tell him it's gonna be ok."

Thunya Sa Marikana said:

"Yoooo haiii guys since we are all crying now.. we deserve an explanation. what happened.. why were u separated."

