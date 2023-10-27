"Marry Your Best Friend": Lovely Video of Elderly Man Playing With Wife Who Got Injured Melts Hearts
- A trending video of an elderly man and his wife playing like best friends has sparked reactions on social media
- The man pulled a funny one on his wife, who was injured, by mimicking how she walked with the injury
- Netizens thought the couple's lovely display was a testament to the fact that people can grow old in love
Nigerians have gushed over a video of an elderly couple having fun in their compound.
According to @yowika2, who shared the clip, the elderly woman had suffered a broken leg and still managed to play around with it.
The elderly man funnily called her a cultist which made her get up from her seat and playfully wipe him with a clothing material.
The couple then faked getting into a fight, after which the elderly man mimicked how his wife walked with her injury.
"So emotional": Nigerian lady sheds tears at airport as her husband and kids join her in UK in video
Their video was so funny and beautiful to watch, many netizens opined.
Watch the video below:
Netizens loved the elderly couple's love display
PRINCEGIZZY said:
"Olden days Marriage dey sweet. True Love and affection. No be nowadays marriage wey be like Roman reigns and Brock Lesnar. Single I shall remain."
Blac diamond said:
"See how the love of them Dey sweet non know watin we go call the love we get now."
user5715804274058 said:
"She is beautiful, imagine when she was younger."
Cold zobo said:
"Na Weytin I want for my life b dis. God bless them for you."
burnajosh4 Joshua said:
"I swear na because of these two people make me still believe in love."
Claire said:
"I wish say my mama and papa dey play like this they too take life serious."
Jbaby Presh said:
"Marry your best friend oo."
ajidagbaoluseguna said:
"@ajidagbaoluseguna:my future wife will enjoy me because i will make her smile everyday of her life."
