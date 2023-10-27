A trending video of an elderly man and his wife playing like best friends has sparked reactions on social media

The man pulled a funny one on his wife, who was injured, by mimicking how she walked with the injury

Netizens thought the couple's lovely display was a testament to the fact that people can grow old in love

Nigerians have gushed over a video of an elderly couple having fun in their compound.

According to @yowika2, who shared the clip, the elderly woman had suffered a broken leg and still managed to play around with it.

The elderly couple made people believe in true love again. Photo Credit: @yowika2

Source: TikTok

The elderly man funnily called her a cultist which made her get up from her seat and playfully wipe him with a clothing material.

The couple then faked getting into a fight, after which the elderly man mimicked how his wife walked with her injury.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Their video was so funny and beautiful to watch, many netizens opined.

Watch the video below:

Netizens loved the elderly couple's love display

PRINCEGIZZY said:

"Olden days Marriage dey sweet. True Love and affection. No be nowadays marriage wey be like Roman reigns and Brock Lesnar. Single I shall remain."

Blac diamond said:

"See how the love of them Dey sweet non know watin we go call the love we get now."

user5715804274058 said:

"She is beautiful, imagine when she was younger."

Cold zobo said:

"Na Weytin I want for my life b dis. God bless them for you."

burnajosh4 Joshua said:

"I swear na because of these two people make me still believe in love."

Claire said:

"I wish say my mama and papa dey play like this they too take life serious."

Jbaby Presh said:

"Marry your best friend oo."

ajidagbaoluseguna said:

"@ajidagbaoluseguna:my future wife will enjoy me because i will make her smile everyday of her life."

Old couple have fun in room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported an elderly couple was spotted playing romantically in a room.

The man, who appeared to be smitten by his old wife, tried to get her attention for a dance. She obliged, and then they danced weirdly, showing off the moves they knew.

The love between the couple was not in question as they could also be seen having a deep conversation with the man on his knees and his wife resting on the couch.

The couple's video got people talking.

Source: Legit.ng