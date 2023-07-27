A mother has shared an emotional video of her beautiful twin daughters who stayed apart for a short time

In the touching video, the girls broke down in tears as they saw each other again after hours of being separated

Reacting to the video, many social media users commended the bond between the girls while wishing to birth twins

A cute video which surfaced on the TikTok app captures two sisters reuniting after spending hours away from each other.

The cute clip of the beautiful twin girls identified as Haylee and Kaylee was shared by their mother @leonorisvarlack1.

Twin girls reunite in emotional video

Source: TikTok

In the video, the emotional twin girls were seen running towards each other as they hugged tightly and cried.

The video was captioned:

“Weeping because they didn't see each other because they were on different sidewalks.”

Reactions as twin girls break down in tears in emotional reunion video

The video has put a smile on the faces of netizens with many expressing their joy and admiration for the twins' bond.

Some also shared their stories of being separated from loved ones and the joy of reuniting.

@GataPurrfect reacted:

“Omg. The drama!”

@Adorne By Inga reacted:

“Sisters and best friends for Life!”

@Carolyn Gentner reacted:

“That’s the cutest thing ever but pitiful.”

@mrsrob said:

“Life is hard when your other half ain’t there. Sweet babies.”

@evelinemhlongo said:

“So sweet they love each other, am a twin also l love them.”

@lovesper02 reacted:

“May God keep you until you are in your golden ages, the bond is just priceless.”

@jean reacted:

“Looking at it over an over that real I miss my sis love.”

@blessed one reacted:

“Wow so cute may god protect them please don't separate them.”

@aaminaabdi990 said:

“What happening don’t ever separate them again oh my heart.”

@sarahtoduk7 reacted:

“Don’t separate them again please they are so loving each other it's so sad see them crying like this.”

@Frantz commented:

“Adorable baby girls bonded for life. So lovely and refreshing to watch. Felicitation to the parents and God bless.”

Watch the video below:

