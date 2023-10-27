A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to expose the other side of her elder brother, quite to people's amazement

In a stunning video, she was no match for him as he lifted her off the floor and flung her onto the bed

Many internet users who watched the video expressed great admiration for the siblings' relationship

A serving female corps member, identified as Ezinne, has elicited reactions online after showcasing her elder brother's real character.

Ezinne, named @xinnyhayes on TikTok, shared a video showing her and him engaging in playful wrestling in a room.

Ezinne showcased her elder brother's playful side. Photo Credit: @xinnyhayes

Before then, she displayed a picture of her chubby sibling, all smiles on dark shades and looking dapper in jeans and a shirt.

During their playful wrestling, her brother lifted her effortlessly and flung her on the bed. The young lady was no match for him.

Many people loved the video and hailed the siblings.

Watch the video below:

People gush over siblings' relationship

Cold Stone said:

"And you’re videoing ….she feel helpless though."

Black king said:

"Make una help me contribute money make I marry this ezinne girl... I like this kind fight."

user1830297797871 said:

''My prayers for you is that his wife will never separate both of you in Jesus name amen."

uche boy001 said:

"I pray that your brother wife will not separate the joy that your brother give you all the time."

@kosara2 said:

"Any lady getting married to this guy, please don't separate them."

user4076176394321 said:

"At least it's your elder brother na. My own is that my younger brother is using me to check how many kgs he can carry."

Maskman said:

"You ordered Odogwu and you got Odiegwu."

Priest said:

"God abeg ooo make I no go fall for Ezinne ooo this girl dey give me joy to watch."

