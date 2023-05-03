A beautiful Nigerian got netizens talking after she proudly displayed some of her chats with her elder brother

She gushed over her doting elder sibling, saying she does not need a boyfriend so long as she still has him

Social media users shared their thoughts on the WhatsApp chats as they spoke about how their elder brothers treat them

A Nigerian lady has proudly gushed over her elder brother on TikTok as she shared his WhatsApp messages to her.

The chats she displayed showed the lovely relationship that exists between her and the man.

She gushed over her elder brother. Photo Credit: @evahrae1

Source: TikTok

In one of the screenshots, her elder brother said N100k was for her and N50k each for their parents. In another, he gave her N150 for her upkeep and other personal expenses.

The doting man is seen in another chat advising her to avoid night movements. The lady gushed over him and stated that with him she doesn't need a boyfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her post got netizens talking.

View the chats here.

Reactions on social media

being.scholastica said:

"My elder brother dey with God I miss that soul so much."

dharmee said:

"Na situations like this dey make me wish Inno be first child."

Joy Ajayi said:

"I pray God continues to bless my big bro. Cause he got a heart of gold."

Mhiz Awelexzy said:

"I wish I had a big bro like this Being the first born hurt sometimes."

Miamî State Boÿ said:

"Y’all caping wishing to hv a brother like this pray for urs it’s just a matter of time."

Mara said:

"My own Na to day monitor my movement up and down."

Lau ra said:

"My senior brother own nah to Dey shine eye Dey find food."

Dogs happily play with lady as she visits elder brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that dogs had happily welcomed a lady as she visited her elder brother.

In a clip she posted on her TikTok, different breeds of dogs jumped on her happily, wagging their tails as she petted their heads.

She had to carry one of the dogs at a point during the clip. At the start of the video, the animals were already at the gate before she came in. The lady said that her whole family members are dog lovers. Many people noted that the lady was brave to be playing with scary dogs.

Source: Legit.ng