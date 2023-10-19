A drama ensued between two lovebirds as a man reacted angrily after his girlfriend broke his flat screen TV

With no remorse, the lady raised her voice at her angry boyfriend, enquiring why he was shouting over 'ordinary' TV

The whole dramatic incident was caught on camera and elicited mixed reactions on social media

In a dramatic video, a Nigerian man went crazy after his girlfriend broke his flat screen TV and didn't seem remorseful about it.

Social media influencer Tunde Ednut shared the video as he tackled the lady for breaking the TV, wondering how it happened.

The man was really pissed off. Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Her boyfriend complained bitterly to a fellow in the background recording the incident and slammed his girlfriend for breaking the TV.

"Is this right in your face?" he angrily questioned his girlfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Boyfriend threatens to dump her

He threatened to end their relationship, a move the lady objected to. According to her, no one leaves the relationship.

"We die here," the remorseless lady screamed to his hearing as she wondered why he was angry over an 'ordinary' TV.

Her angry boyfriend almost struck her with his foot but resisted at the last second. The video sparked a debate on social media.

Legit.ng, however, could not confirm the authenticity of the actions in the video.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians share their thoughts on the TV incident

miss.bassey said:

"Before entering a relationship with someone, it's important to gauge their emotional boundaries. Observe their temperament, communicate openly, and witness how they handle challenges, including public situations where they might encounter offense, not everytime room appointment, sometimes go out on dates. Mutual understanding and respect are crucial in any relationship."

prettyogedee said:

"Let her go before she turns you into what you’re not, cause anger can drag you to hît her(which is bad) Buh people will just take up on your reaction, rather than the action you reacted to.

"Ire o!"

chii.omar said:

"When a woman discovers how calm you are, they take you for granted. You don't need to lay a finger or raise your voice on your woman before she respects you, there's this aura in you that will humble her."

deevasecrets said:

"This is a big red flag let her go, tomorrow might be hot oil or water on you oo haaaa abeg o."

akubueze_nwachereze said:

"The guy na good guy sha, if na some people her face for some resemble the television by now."

ruthbenc said:

"I no Dey pity anybody. As una leave good girl like me go dey date mad people una go collect."

director_martins said:

"If she is toxic, let her go.

"If she is not submis.sive, let her go.

"If she is disrespectful, let her go.

"If she doesn’t spend on you, let her go.

"If she’s not reciprocating your energy, let her go.

"You deserve better bro."

Man retrieves TV he bought girlfriend after break up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had taken back the TV and decoder he got his girlfriend after they broke up.

In a video, the lady in question could be seen begging the man not to go away with the gadgets, but no amount of pleading could change the man's mind.

The young man displayed what some men would do in the event of a broken relationship. Mixed reactions trailed the man's actions in the video.

Source: Legit.ng