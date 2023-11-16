A young man has stirred massive reactions on social media after sharing a video of his crush at work

He found the young lady working as a labourer on a construction site and videoed her from a distance

Many people who watched the video had nice things to say about the lady, with some offering to help her

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share a video of his crush working as a labourer.

While the location was not given out, the young man, @famouscruise, did not seem happy with the kind of work she did.

He lamented that she worked on the site. Photo Credit: @famouscruise

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the lady, who was unaware she was being recorded, waited for her turn and then carried building stones on her head.

People hailed the young lady for being hardworking. There were those who directed the young man to reach out to her so they could offer help.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video has amassed over 32k views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

People were moved by the lady's hardwork

K_N_S FUNDS said:

"Chai how i wish i don dey self-reliance, I for keep this girl as my future wife."

Jack$onBarter said:

"Interview the girl and know what lead her into this! And get back to me brr… wanna give her a little support."

destiny 22339 said:

"Bro try all your best to find this girl and get back to me I have something for her."

Lilly Robinson said:

"Go date her straight take her out of stress, I see one for my farm village, I wan marry am straight tire for town girl."

@kizz_Bizzy said:

"See wife material she has a lot to put on the table shes blessed already."

OMOADE 1 said:

"I will like to give the girl a little money please she if try to find something to do."

Wilson D said:

"Wait oh for real , I never see this one for Imo state oh."

user3683882210123 said:

"Na this kind girl me like to dey help iswear."

Man exposes self, releases 'stupid' chats he had with crush

In a related report, a man released 'stupid' chats he had with his crush.

In the chat, the young man appeared to be obsessed with Chidinma and kept messaging her even without replies. Netizens laughed at him after reading through their chats.

Princewill added that he still feels ashamed going through the chats, saying he can't believe he wrote that.

Man leaks chat as his crush finally marries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had exposed the chats of a lady who crushed on him after she finally married.

Aliyu disclosed that he got to know her in 2016 as he had just graduated from the university then, yet she was willing to date him.

She expressed her feelings for him, but he wasn't ready for a relationship and did not give her attention despite the lady being willing to wait. However, he would check on her later, only to discover she had unfriended him.

Source: Legit.ng