A young Nigerian lady has sent social media into a frenzy as she showed off her diminutive boyfriend

Gushing over him, the lady described the man as her 'number one odogwu', saying people can talk all they want

Many people celebrated with the lady on her proud display, with some of the opinion that he won't cheat on her

A Nigerian lady, @dammygold3063, has showcased her small-sized boyfriend on social media.

@dammygold3063 shared a video that contained several loved-up pictures and a velfie they made together.

Dammy was proud to show the world her man. Photo Credit: @dammygold3063

Source: TikTok

She appreciated her man for all he did, saying she couldn't love him less. She described him as the best man.

"Let them talk and say what they like you are still my num 1 Odogwu man,'' her video was captioned.

The lady and her man were in an embrace as they smiled for the camera, one of the photos showed.

Watch the video below:

Social media users celebrated the couple

Barbie said:

"Congratulations babe Na where u find love be happy."

Adwoaaa said:

"Fear living things that bleed every month of the year."

abiodun said:

"Sha carry ur babe on ur shoulder."

Martha said:

"Lucky you sis, You won't have any competition in your marriage,and that's real peace."

_Alajokeoge said:

"You are so lucky no one go share him with you @—CARDI."

kanya said:

"God bless you and your relationship. May you and your baby be filthy rich and happy life."

Fundz said:

"Just call him darling or sweetie, which one be baby."

ladysomie said:

"This one na peace of mind, u no go share with anybody."

Lady makes short lover stand on stool

In a related report, a lady had shown off her lover who is short.

In the hilarious video, the smart lady asked him to stand on a stool to make him appear taller than she was.

The doting couple stood in front of a mirror with the boyfriend standing behind her and holding her waist while standing on a stool.

Lady carries her small-sized lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had flaunted her small-sized lover online.

Pictures shared by @holyson101 on TikTok showed how the lady lifted the unidentified man off the ground like a kid.

While she carried him up in all the pictures, another thing present in all the photos was their lovely smiles. A caption of the pictures credited to one of the lovebirds reads, "forever is the deal baby."

Source: Legit.ng