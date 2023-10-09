A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to lament over how his girlfriend informed him of her intent to see a man in Abuja

His girlfriend even sought his permission, saying she doesn't know what the Abuja man's intentions are but she believes it is pure

Leaked chats involving the young man and his estranged girlfriend have stirred massive reactions on the net

On social media platform X, a young man, @BigMaverix, has expressed his disappointment at his girlfriend, saying she sought his permission to see a man in Abuja.

He shared his WhatsApp conversation with his bae and lamented that he was tired, adding that relationship was not for him.

An illustrative image of a disappointed man not related to the story. Photo Credit: People Images, Twitter/@BigMaverix

Source: Getty Images

In the chats, his girlfriend informed him she would be going to Abuja with a friend to meet a man. It was further revealed that the man booked her flight for the trip.

His girlfriend said she met the man in Lagos but believes his intentions are pure. Her heartbroken boyfriend appeared to bitterly grant her permission.

The young man has, however, revealed that he plans to break up with her.

People show him solidarity

@Topsehtee said:

"Guy I like your communication skills...she wants to gas light you by saying you're insecure.

"My guy just gave her the freedom to go.

"God bless you G."

@JayWisdom19 said:

"You be cool guy sha you still save am as Bae Before this screenshot sef.

"The name go first don dey “Feranmi Ikotun.”

@denikeherself said:

"We’re all adults , everybody know wetin dem dey do , she no be pikin and the guy no be her brother… the guy dey her eyes , as you don break up like this … she go still go that Abuja sha for some consoling deek.

"I’m certain."

@Maliqifeoluwa said:

"Bro you should just breakup before she leave for Abuja o.

"Dam.n she will.

"Still go without informing you later."

@heyh_zeyh said:

"She fit just wan tell u asper make e no be like say she no tell you ooo.

"Buh she don dey ABJ already sef. She don mount."

@TPeperenpe said:

"This one is not your babe.A lady who truly loves and respects her man wouldn’t even dare.she knew what she was doing,be thankful God showed you the signs and just walk away because you will find someone better who will respect you and treasure you. She’s for the street."

Source: Legit.ng