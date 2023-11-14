A Nigerian lady allowed a man to sleep on her shoulder in a commercial bus and videoed him as he slept

Taking to social media, the lady displayed the bus video, adding that everyone was going through a lot

Many people criticised her for allowing the man to sleep on her shoulder, others shared what she should have done to him

A video of a man sleeping on a lady's shoulder in a commercial bus has stirred reactions online.

The lady involved shared the video on TikTok, saying she had to do so after someone else had a similar experience days ago.

She videoed the man as he slept on her shoulder. Photo Credit: @jhennygilbert

"I saw someone share her experience some days ago and decided to share mine. Please we are all going through alot in this country, no carry your own alot come my side," @jhennygilbert wrote.

Why she allowed him sleep on her shoulder

In the video, the man was fast asleep, unbeknownst he was being recorded. People tackled the lady for allowing him and she replied:

"...I was trying to be kind."

She opened up further about that fateful day:

"Omo he left the third person and stretched his neck to lie on my shoulder."

Watch the video below:

Many people were not happy she let him sleep on her shoulder

Jimin’s first wife said:

"You no wipe that man cord for neck?"

Fumss said:

"It can be so annoying.

"Oga please shift."

Hey_Siri said:

"If na man sit down near am he go out head for him body."

Eri said:

''Someone u wil slap and his destiny will move away."

Peacefit Apparel said:

"You no use slap wake am..sometimes they purposely do it."

Ny said:

"You didn’t hit his head?? Eh."

chubbyigbochick said:

"Can not be me oo. you no sleep for house."

Da-Gba said:

"Some of dem do that intentionally."

TIM said:

''You are too beautiful to enter public transport.

"You should own a car."

