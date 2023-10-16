Many TikTok users are congratulating a beautiful dwarf who just welcomed a baby with her husband

In a TikTok video, the woman and her husband, who is equally a dwarf, showed the baby to their followers

The baby looked so cute, and the couple kept looking at it with uncontrollable excitement

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Many TikTokers are admiring a cute baby born to a couple who are both dwarfs.

The couple, who are popular on the platform, posted a video of the baby using their TikTok handle, @giaitrihaihuoc244.

The dwarf and her man admire their baby. Photo credit: TikTok/@giaitrihaihuoc244.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the couple gazed lovingly at the baby, showing it to their followers who had anticipated its arrival.

The kid was laid on the bed, and the new parents could not control their joy because of the new addition.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many of their followers knew the lady was pregnant because she regularly posted videos showing her baby bump.

In one of the videos, she was dancing while her husband was sweeping.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users congratulate dwarf who gave birth

After she gave birth, her fans on TikTok rushed to congratulate her.

@holiday said:

"Your family has grown. What happiness I wish you to raise a real person, good luck to you, you have a real friendly family."

@Companions said:

"Not me looking at the wedding pictures on the wall."

@Ayendit majak said:

"The way they're raising the child is funny just so happy seeing them."

@tulisilemthembue commented:

"My favorite couple. Congratulations."

@The ADDIJAH said:

"Already the baby same size as mum."

@Gulnara Saduova reacted:

"What a blessing, how happy they are with the baby."

@Freiș Lia said:

"The biggest, most precious that you could receive from life."

@George said:

"They are very happy. The baby is beautiful."

Pregnant woman welcomes baby inside market

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman gave birth in an open market.

A video showed when she was boarding a Keke to go home after she successfully welcomed her baby.

Many people showed her love as they milled around her and sang in happiness. Others were full of praises to God for the safe delivery.

Source: Legit.ng