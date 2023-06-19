A Nigerian woman who lives in the UK has told the story of how she conceived and gave birth to beautiful triplets

Funmi Edeni, a TikTok creator, said she did six IVFs in the UK, and they all failed

The new mother of three told her TikTok followers that she had to come from the UK to do her IVF in Nigeria, and she gave birth to triplets

A Nigerian woman who lives in the UK did IVF six times over there, and they all came out unsuccessful.

The TikTok creator, Funmi Edeni, 54, said she was advised to return to Nigeria and try the IVF clinics in the country since they are said to be very good.

Funmi Edeni said she gave birth to triplets after her 7th IVF. Photo credit: TikTok/@funmiedeni.

Funmi said she heeded the advice and returned to Nigeria.

54-year-old woman who gave birth after seven IVFs

She tried her 7th IVF in Nigeria, and it was a resounding success as she conceived and gave birth to triplets.

Funmi disclosed this while answering questions from her followers on TikTok, who wanted to know how she conceived and gave birth to triplets at the advanced age of 54.

She said on TikTok:

"I came all the way from UK to have my 7th IVF done. I have done six in the UK. Then I was told that I should try Nigeria, that they are very good in Nigeria. I came to Nigeria for my IVF and it was a success."

Watch Funmi's video below:

Reactions as woman gives birth to triplets after six failed IVFs

Some Nigerians who reacted to her video shared similar experiences. Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions below:

@Soso said:

"People think nothing good is in Nigeria. I’ve seen people from UK to Nigeria to operate on fibroid and other health issues."

@sister Elisa commented:

"My Aunty did hers in the USA it didn’t work but she did it in Nigeria and had twins."

@erelubunmi said:

"I did mine in Nigeria ondo state and had twins."

