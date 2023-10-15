A wedding video shows the moment a man danced with his mother-in-law at his wedding, and his wife appeared to be unhappy about it

The lady apparently felt ignored by her husband because of the way he clung to her mother, holding her waist as they danced

His wife watched with sadness written all over her face, and she bowed her head in the video, which has gone viral on TikTok

A bride watched silently as her mother danced excitedly with her husband during their wedding.

In the video shared by Official King's Wife TV, the man held his mother-in-law's waist as they slugged it out on the dance floor.

It appears the bride felt ignored because sadness was written all over her face as she watched the scene.

The lady must have desired to also dance with her husband, but the man was having a good time with his mother-in-law.

Man's dance with his mother-in-law causes stir

At some points in the video, the bride bowed her head in a way that showed she was unhappy.

Social media users who saw the video said what the man did was wrong. The clip has since gone viral and attracted many comments.

Reactions to video of woman who danced with her son at his wedding

@richardyorm said:

"This marriage is in DANGER!!!"

@Tirimud3 Hemaa commented:

"The girl is not happy at all."

@Mrs.Swann said:

"The mother said, “I don’t want peace, I want problems."

@Nakiranda Nisha said:

"When you know your mom very well."

@Nisham said:

"In African culture, mother and son-in-law could never shake hands, even crossing paths...same to daughter and father, no relationship there."

@baby128138 commented:

"The funniest thing is the way the bride looks at them. She's lost hope. I come in peace."

Man cheats on his fiancee, gets another woman pregnant

in a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man got another woman pregnant after setting a date for his wedding.

The man said he still wanted the wedding to go on as planned.

The cheating story went viral and stunned many social media users.

