People are congratulating a Nigerian woman who gave birth to a baby in a crowded market.

In a trending video posted on TikTok by Boss Ella, many people milled around the new mother after she welcomed her baby.

The woman welcomed her baby in a crowded market. Photo credit: TikTok/@bossella51.

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the woman was seen boarding a tricycle (Keke), signalling that she had already given birth and was on her way home.

Another woman helped her to carry her baby while others sang in loud voices, appreciating God on behalf of the new mother.

Many people who saw the video took to the comment section to congratulate the woman. Others joked that they would like to give birth in a bank.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a woman who gave birth inside a market

@Evaluv7 said:

"Hmmmm that baby will be a very big business person in the future. Congratulations ma."

@EgonduGold commented:

"Na inside bank I won born."

@Ashibuogwu Jebo said:

"A big congratulations. Best baby of the year."

@Emilia Afgton commented:

"They should take her to the hospital for proper care and the baby."

@Helen Chidimma said:

"Na inside bank I wan born my mine. Congratulations, dear."

@Amanancy commented:

"God of the Hebrew women. Thank you. Congratulations nnem!."

@victoria200 said:

"Congratulations dear. God is wonderful."

@user3227679910413 said:

"Wow! Congratulations, I once witnessed something like this."

@Evaluv7 said:

"Hmmmm! That baby will be a very big business person in the future. Congratulations ma."

@beauty diva said:

"That’s a prove that God is good."

