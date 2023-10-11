Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of a man dating two ladies who are reportedly friends.

The three of them could be seen having fun in bed, in a video that has been greeted with criticisms

Some people thought the ladies are with the man because of his money, while others commented on their skin appearances

Nigerians have reacted to a video showing a man who is dating two female friends at the same time.

An Instagram blog, @naijaeverything, shared the video on the social media platform, adding that the ladies do not quarrel with each other.

The two friends share the same boyfriend. Photo Credit: @naijaeverything

The blog added that the ladies have demonstrated that there is love in sharing.

"Ah ah!! 2 friends dey share the same boyfriend and dem no dey quarr€l .

"Na today I confirm say there’s love in sharing," @naijaeverything wrote.

In the clip, the unidentified ladies took turns kissing the man on his lip as they had fun on the bed.

Watch the video below:

People react to the polyamory relationship

moni.solab said:

"As long as say the guy don buy frontal for the both of Dem... Quarrel no go dey."

elenna__.sz said:

"There’s love in sharing but there’s peace in having your own."

oluwaalonshola said:

"Women are polygamous in nature but most of them pretend just have money as man you will unveil this secret."

olasumbo_goldinteriors said:

"Some wey come from polygamous home go dey abuse them."

slimzy_b27 said:

"Rubbish the way y’all misuse this app and want to trend just for anything is alarming."

ke___lv1 said:

"God this is me again thanking you for not letting any of my family members disgrace me on social media. I love you Jesus."

wizdomgrams said:

"Leave am…Once money finish, eye go clear."

Nigerian man flaunts his two girlfriends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man dating two women at the same time had shown them off online.

According to the man, he loves them both and has plans of settling down with them in a polygamous union.

Via his TikTok page, the young man keeps netizens entertained and updated about his relationship with the ladies.

In one of his posts, he revealed that one of the ladies is Ghanaian and that one named Loveth is a jealous lover.

