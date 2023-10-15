A romantic and intriguing video of a mentally challenged black couple has taken the internet by storm

In the video shared via the TikTok app, the couple was seen dressed in black outfits while displaying public affection

Netizens have taken to the comments section to react to the clip with many gushing over their love for each other

Despite being mentally challenged, a doting couple has remained emotionally attached.

A video showed the couple sitting in public and displaying their undying love for each other to the amazement of onlookers.

Mentally challenged display love on the streets Photo credit: @wavyblaq/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mentally challenged couple goes viral

The clip quickly made rounds as netizens found it intriguing to see them showcase such a remarkable love.

In the clip, the young man dressed in a black outfit sat on a step while his woman who's also mentally challenged rested her body on him.

Legit.ng could not independently verify if the pair were mad as claimed as of the time of this report.

Reactions trail video of mentally challenged couple

The trending clip has amazed netizens who didn't hesitate to share their thoughts in the comments section.

@chidon8513 said:

"He is telling her, babe don't worry, if God heals us I will pay ur bride price."

@poko_dollar said:

"When I say people weh Dey love Dey mad una think say na play?"

@user2018212844221 wrote:

"Awww. So Esi’s condition has become this critical. May God have mercy on her."

@shuga_milky said:

"I saw this woman at central market last week Sunday and she was asking for price of Vegetables as if she is not mad."

@giftlove986 said:

"Indeed love is a beautiful thing. That's why I normally pray for a better partner."

@thankgod685 wrote:

"At least the man we have peace of mind no need of iPhone, shopping and money for transport we die here."

@cutiebella39 added:

"Don’t give yourself pressure ooo we love money now a days. Just wait small ok. The right person will come soon."

Watch the video below:

Lady shares story of mad couple in her village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Olaide Olakiitan Oluwayemisi shared the amazing story of a mad couple who lived together against all odds and achieved things some sane couples could not.

The couple’s story was shared to charge all couples in Nigeria.

Although no one wants to be mad, the love life of the couple has become an inspiration to many sane people in the society.

Oluwayemisi shared the story through her Instagram page. The mad man was identified as Samade while his wife was called Cynthia.

The former graduated from University of Nigeria in Nsukka where he studied Physics. The mad couple lived in a self-built house under a popular bridge at Orile junction according to the story teller.

Despite being unable to have comprehensive discussion, the mad love birds found a way to communicate. Their hearts beat as one. Samade was said to be highly talented; he danced so well passersby could not ignore him.

He was also said to be a good singer. Sadly, he and Cynthia were not from the same place.

Source: Legit.ng