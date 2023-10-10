No fewer than 12 women were seen riding bikes in a convoy, in a video that has got many talking

Sporting the same native attire and headgear, the women caused a commotion as they stormed a location

While many people gushed over the beautiful sight of their showcase, some wondered why women would ride bikes

Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of a group of women riding bikes with excitement.

One of the women, @user1868198263041, shared the stunning clip on the social media platform TikTok.

The women mounted and rode their bikes. Photo Credit: @user1868198263041

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the women wore matching native attires and headgear as they rode to a location in style.

On arriving at their destination, the woman spoke loudly in their local tongue in a manner that exuded happiness.

Many people loved their display.

Watch the video below:

The bike women's video generated a buzz

@Gr8rNigeria said:

"I look forward to seeing Nigerians do it with bicycles.

"Need to remove the pressure to become "car owners"; a pressure that has increased the quantum of corruption in our country.

"We need to once again cherish INTEGRITY over material possessions.

"Having a GOOD CHARACTER is key."

@Faithysia_blunt said:

"This is beautiful to see, why are people laughing at them? Do y’all prefer girls who pull up in Benz that people’s husbands buy for them?"

@the_jerrymanuel said:

"But seriously as a young lady why and how are you able to ride a motorcycle??"

@manwellsneh said:

"These bikes are literally called “Ladies Bike” so what’s the fuss about?"

@BeautyTukuraS7 said:

"For Lagos agbero go arrest you say u no get local govt approval, stickers, and plus rider’s card. See as them dey happy and nobody dey oppress anyone with Range Rover and Benz.''

@OlaSupercc said:

"Wetin, Wetin!! Wetin be this ... the sound on my head rn."

Nigerian lady rides okada across 22 states

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady rode motorcycle across 22 states.

Sharing her story on X, the lady said she completed the journey in a week. In seven days, she travelled to states like Ogun, Edo, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and many more.

Fehintoluwa shared photos on the social media platform and said that the journey was really a great one.

Answering questions on how she was able to travel through security porous northern states successfully, the biker said that she was lucky there was no issue.

