A lovely video of a Nigerian family of four lawyers has surfaced on social media and melted hearts

The family, a dad and his three daughters, all had fun on the set of their group photoshoot and looked stunning in their black robes

Some people joked about the danger of getting into trouble with such a family, others hailed them

Nigerians have gushed over a video of a lawyer and his three daughters who are all lawyers.

One of the lawyers, Precious Oporomo, shared the video on TikTok and revealed her kid sister recently joined them at the bar and that necessitated their group photoshoot, as seen in the clip.

The lawyer danced with his three daughters during their photoshoot. Photo Credit: @psalmistpreciousoporomo

Source: TikTok

Precious wrote:

"So my baby sis is joining us at the bar today so we had to go get the long-awaited family portriat . God is good to my family and we can't deny it."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the clip, the lawyers all wore their black robes and posed around their dad. A part of the clip showed them dancing happily.

Watch the video below:

People gush over the family of lawyers

Odor Mary said:

"Even ur sim card will be taken if u marry and want a divorce from them."

NENYE said:

"Awwwwwww.

"Congratulations.

"But someone like me can't study Law in this lawless country."

Dkmam.ss said:

"Me wey con be the oh my child well sha I would recreate with my cousin soon."

Adababy said:

"Congratulations... can't wait to see my daughter in this attire."

Temitopeo said:

"If you marry any of the ladies just don’t file for divorce cause you will lose everything you have including your sim card."

user9035384593355 said:

''Wao, congrats to all of you especially daddy.I tap into this oo.I have a son n a daughter studying law already."

Dimple girl said:

"Omo this one na any small thing na let meet in court. congratulations darling."

Family of 6 doctors goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a family of six doctors had become a viral sensation.

In a social media post, a member of the family shared a picture that had all her five siblings and disclosed that they are all medical doctors.

The Nigerian lady, Chinyere Okpaleke, who herself is a medical doctor wrote, in a LinkedIn post, that she would choose her family over the celebrity family Kardashians if she was presented with a choice to make.

Source: Legit.ng