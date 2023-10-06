A Nigerian man said people are avoiding him due to his striking resemblance with Naira Marley, the Marlian Records boss

The man appeared in a video which has now gone viral, telling the public that he is a different person from the Marlian boss

Many who saw the video agreed that the man bears a serious resemblance to Naira Marley

The video of a man who bears a striking resemblance to Naira Marley has gone viral on social media.

In the video posted on Twitter by @instablog9ja, the man was explaining himself, telling the public that he is a different person from the Marlain Records owner.

The young man claimed that some people were avoiding him or pursuing him, thinking he is Naira Marley.

Man's striking resemblance to Naira Marley attracts attention

Since the death of Mohbad, a former Marlian singer, many people have pointed accusing fingers at Naira Marley, but he has vehemently denied all wrongdoings.

Marley insists that he was not in the country when Mohbad died, and there was no way he could have had a hand in his death.

Naira Marley arrived in Nigeria and was taken into custody by the police as investigations into the death of Mohbad continue.

People react to video of a man who resembles Naira Marley

@only1obama said:

"You go explain tire no evidence."

@oku_yungx commented:

"Same look + lips. DNA needed."

@youngskidmusic said:

"You for explain tire if you enter Lagos the first-week wey everywhere still dey hot. Angry mob go do settle your matter before Dem realize."

@official_adags commented:

"All of Una dey craze. Which one is your friends are avoiding you coz of your resemblance with NM? Don’t your friends already knows you aren’t Naira Marley? Make Una continue dey chase clout."

@1stus001 said:

"But he's behaving like Naira Marley, he should go and remove that dreadlock first and then shave very well to look different. He really wants to look like him though."

