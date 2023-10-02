More than three decades after leaving the mother of his child and son, a Nigerian man has sought a reunion

On why he abandoned them over 33 years ago, the man blamed it on youthful negligence and carelessness

The sorry man sought forgiveness for his actions of yesteryears and provided his contact should anyone know about their whereabouts

A Nigerian man, Henry Johnson, has launched an online search for his son and erstwhile lover whom he abandoned more than 33 years ago.

Rant HQ founder, Susan Ade Coker, shared the man's cry for help on Facebook, along with the message and photo of himself he sent her.

Henry Johnson seeks to reunite with his abandoned son.

Henry left his family around 1989 to 1991

According to Susan's post, Henry claimed he hailed from Delta State and had a son with a Tiv woman named Doo.

Henry said due to carelessness and youthful negligence, he abandoned Doo and his son around 1989 to 1991.

"But now I'm very sorry. My knees are on the ground. I'm begging. I want a reunion with my son. 08063372147, you can if anybody has any useful information about them.

"May the almighty God guard and direct this apology in Jesus' name, amen," the concluding parts of his cry for help read.

Netizens criticised Henry.

People tackled Henry Johnson

Ijeoma Cynthia Walter said:

"What kind of apology is this? You just realized now u have a child. Over 33/34 yes of age. Oga u are very wicked. Pls go and find yourself peace somewhere."

Ofokaja Chizoba said:

"This man must have heard that the boy is now grown and doing well. May God forgive all the irresponsible men who believe that when a child grows he or she will look for the father."

MyKe JNr said:

"So u abandoned them and now u're begging,Oga u're not serious, well I can't judge u, the mistake most people make, if u don't want anything to do with ur partner don't stay away from ur child life pls."

Afi Niky said:

"I guess this one don marry another woman wey no give an male child and he's desperate for a male child from his blood, men will always be men . Nawa o since 80's fa and na now you need them. Hmmm."

Daerefa-a George said:

"That is it na, u were careless when u were supposed to be responsible for ur child's upkeep, now dat ur a liability, is wen u remembered a child u abandoned for his mother, wat do men really take women for? FOOLS right? Tah oga goan rest, d boy is doing just fine without u."

