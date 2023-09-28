A heartwarming TikTok video shows a young man surprising his father, who was working hard in the street, with a thoughtful gift

The father, who was selling goods in the market, was overjoyed to see his son visit him with cash and a framed photo of them

The father could not hold back his tears and danced with happiness in the video, which has gone viral on social media

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A touching video that captures a young man’s surprise visit to his father, who was earning a living on the street, has melted the hearts of many TikTok users.

The video shows the son approaching his father, who was busy selling various items in a crowded market, and presenting him with a generous gift of cash and a beautiful framed photo of the two of them.

Responsible father gets his flowers. Photo credit: TikTok/@nikkysurprises44

Source: TikTok

The father was so touched by his son’s kindness and appreciation that he burst into tears and hugged him tightly.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He then expressed his joy and gratitude by dancing with his son in the middle of the market, while other people cheered and clapped for them.

The video, which showcases the strong bond between the father and son, has received thousands of views and comments on the popular social media platform.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sparkles637373 reacted:

"This man na real father not like Mohbad father 3 God bless you for doing this for him."

Sandrahathan:

"My own papa na oku aye only few will understand O."

Beautybykaddy wrote:

"Woman don spoil my own papa life am so pained right now."

Nenima commented:

"Who else is tearing up with me."

Semileniola:

"Another Day to cry with strangers

online."

Ronny366337:

"E no b like Mohbad papa...Onikuure."

Riliwanshittu:

"It's shows dat her mother is a good woman...any child dat celebrate his father has a good mother, few words for da wise."

Omotolani5671:

"This man must be very responsible continue to reap the fruit of ur labour sir."

MoninuolaQ:

"He still sprayed money."

Chachabank17:

"My own doesn't even worth pure water he doesn't even care about my howI wish my mom was existence still alive."

Funny little boy asks his father to leave his mother and play with him instead, he refuses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a hilarious video of a bold little boy who interrupted his parents’ quality moment to drag his dad away has warmed hearts.

The boy, who had a surprisingly mature speaking style, walked into his parents’ room and found them together.

He then proceeded to tell his dad to get up and play with him and leave his mum alone.

Source: Legit.ng