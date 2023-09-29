A heartwarming video of a young man who sells sunshades praying earnestly before he starts his business has gone viral on TikTok

The young man closed his eyes and placed his hand on the sunshades as he asked God for a prosperous day

The video was captured on a busy street by the roadside, where the young man displayed his sunshades with confidence and faith

The video reveals the young man’s dedication, faith in his business, and gratitude and hope for God’s favour.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Big Tino700 reacted:

"Locate this man for me I have 3 million for him."

ExcelA33 said:

"Father please remember what you told Us, you told us that you will bless the work of our hands, father your word is yes and Amen."

Rubyyiev wrote:

"His mates are carrying g#uns up and down,but he's depending on God for turnaround.A great man in the making."

Chidexemmy commented:

"I met one that told me he hasn't sold anything all day and time was around 5:30pm that day, I had to pay twice of the glasses I bought."

August signature:

"This had me in tears...may God come through for everyone that puts their trust in him."

UserDrDre:

"If haven't been there u won't understand.8 yrs I was doing OKADA as a graduate. but tanx God all history now."

Vickyjoseph392:

"l join my faith with his, Amen."

Archiverglobal:

"Dis is d reason my spirit always push me to patronize dem even if i don't need dose stuff i will give it out."

Chisomsplendour:

"I swear I do this alot to strangers. When I see them I just say God I join my faith to theirs please let them sell well."

Oluwaseun:

"Pls how can | locate him. I have 10,000 naira for him pls."

Men gather around container of vehicles' spare parts, pray before opening

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a TikTok video showed when men gathered around a shipping container loaded with goods.

Some men's hands were on the handle as they bowed. Gathered in a small group, the men muttered prayers. All around them were vehicles' spare parts.

Most of the men around the container were in their oil-stained work clothes. Only a man was in a plain white shirt and blue jeans.

