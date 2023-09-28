A TikTok video of a husband who rewarded his wife with a shopping spree after giving birth has gone viral

The husband had only agreed to buy a new TV if she delivered the baby successfully, but he also bought other items for their home

The husband showed the old TV he promised to replace, as well as the new rug, fans, centre table and other household appliances he bought

A heartwarming video of a husband who treated his wife to a lavish shopping spree after she successfully give birth at the hospital has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The husband had only consented to buy a new TV as a reward for her brave delivery, but he also splurged on other items to upgrade their home.

Happy husband rewards wife. Photo credit: TikTok/@growwithjaden

Source: TikTok

The husband displayed the old TV he had vowed to replace, as well as the plush rug, sleek fans, elegant centre table and other modern household appliances he had purchased.

Legit.ng is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

WMimi reacted:

"A working and trying man is everything."

Onlyletti said:

"You're trying abeg,God bless your union."

Nyarkocynthia767 wrote:

"I just love how are you responsible God bless you and your new family."

Unusual Queen:

"God bless you.. the child will bring more fortune."

BIIJE commented:

"Dad of the month. Congratulations to you and your Wife. Best parents Ever. The house is so cute."

Mj63737:

"Honesty this alla woman needsa supportive and trying man."

PreciouS:

"It's the little things and thoughts that matters...congratulations, God bless your family."

Hopey63636:

"Imagine this is all we ask for guyse. Just try. Pleasant Congratulations to you and your wife."

User332225178167:

"This sound is for travelling oo0 make una no change."

Preshypearl48:

"Love this for you guys70 an intentional man."

Nigerian man gifts wife who stayed with him when he was broke new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man has surprised his wife, who remained with him against all odds, with a new car.

His wife, identified as Perekimi Glory, recalled that the first day she met her husband, he could not afford N100 for her transport fare.

Glory, was, however not dismayed by his financial challenge at that time and is now reaping the reward of her perseverance. In a heartwarming video she shared, her man handed an excited Glory the key to the car parked before them.

Source: Legit.ng