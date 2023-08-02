A Nigerian man who abandoned his family when he was young returned to meet them, and his children were all grown

His wife was shocked to see him, and she insisted that to her, the man was dead and gone many years ago because she suffered alone

The man explained with an emotional tone that he abandoned his wife and kids years ago because his family did not like his wife

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A man who left his wife and children many years ago has finally returned home after realising his mistake.

The man, Titus Egbuniwe, left his family years ago and never looked back until now that his children are grown.

The man's wife had said that her husband is dead. Photo credit: TikTok/@eseosaruben.

Source: TikTok

Mr Titus said he left his wife and children because his family did not like the woman.

He confessed that he was in love with his wife, who he said had no fault but that his family was attacking her and even arranged for him to marry another woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Years after abandoning his wife, man returns

He eventually followed another woman but ended up not getting married to her and he also did not return to his wife and children.

When he decided to return, his children were all grown, and his wife had abandoned the idea of ever reuniting with him.

A video posted by @eseosaruben shows the moment he returned to plead with his family, and he was accepted back. It is not clear where the reconciliation happened, but Deacon Famous who took the man to his family said it was a true case.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man returns to his family after abandoning them

@sweet_suger said:

"Does his family knows he is here asking for forgiveness? Madam, run for your life if not for anything, your kids."

@Jane413 asked:

"If you're certain she has no fault why subject that woman to such disrespect from your own blood relations?"

@Leah Toyin said:

"Then when they didn't like her why didn't you fight for her, now you are coming back to her?"

Couple gets married after meeting on Instagram

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a couple who met online got married.

The man is from Italy, and he travelled all the way from his country to meet the lady in Tanzania.

The man also converted to Islam, and they got married the Islamic way.

Source: Legit.ng