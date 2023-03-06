A breakdown of how much each of the 36 states' governments received from the federal account has been revealed

A total of N3.16trn was disbursed to the states from various sources of government revenue, including taxation and oil sales

Delta State received the highest allocation due to its status as an oil-producing state.

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that thirty-six (36) states shared the sum of N3.16 trillion in 2022.

NBS disclosed this in its Federation Account Allocation Committee report published on its website.

Checks show that the amount disbursed to states by in 2022 was the highest on record.

In 2019, the states received N2.4 trillion, while N2.49 trillion was shared in 2018 and N1.74 trillion in 2017.

In addition, the National Bureau of Statistics disclosed that the N3.16 trillion disbursed among the states came from various sources, including statutory allocations, 13% oil derivative, external debt deductions, distribution of exchange gain, the share of electronic money transfer levy, transfer of 50% share of Ecology to NDDC/HYPPADEC, and VAT allocations.

States with the highest FACC allocations in 2022

Oil-producing states received the highest amount shared among the 36 states.

For example, Delta State received N348.6 billion from the federal account, representing 11.02% of the total amount disbursed to the 36 states.

Akwa Ibom followed with a collection of N277.04 billion as net FAAC disbursement in 2022, accounting for 8.76%

Other states in the top 5 are:

Rivers State- N270.54 billion

Bayelsa State- N229.81 billion

Lagos State- N160.9 billion

Kano- N96.3bn

Edo- N87.5bn

Ondo- N75.9bn

Oyo- N74.6bn

Ondo- N72.1bn

States with the lowest FACC allocations in 2022

Conversely, Osun State received the lowest allocation from the federal account at N41.53 billion.

Kwara State followed in the same direction with N42.87 billion collection and this is followed by Ogun State also received N43.32 billion in 2022.

Lagos, Ogun top List of highest indebted states in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State is leading the pack of 10 most indebted states in Nigeria, followed by Ogun State with the highest domestic debts.

Domestic borrowings by the 36 states in Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory, rose by N272.23 billion in 2021 to stand at N4.46 trillion.

The data also shows that Lagos, Ogun, and Imo states had the highest year-to-year increase in terms of the domestic debt profile.

