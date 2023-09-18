A Nigerian nonagenarian has expressed regrets as she reflected on her life as an unmarried woman

The 96-year-old woman recalled how her late father turned down all her suitors because they were not Catholics

The old woman's story, in the touching video, left many internet users in tears as people sympathised with her

An Imo woman, identified as Susanna Nwachukwu, has lamented that her late dad kept her single for life due to his Catholic faith.

Susanna, who was born on November 27, 1927, told a female content creator Nelojosh her touching story, as seen in a video that has shattered hearts online.

Susanna Nwachukwu said her late father rejected all her suitors. Photo Credit: Nelojosh

Source: Facebook

Susanna's dad rejected all her non-Catholic suitors

Amid tears, the 96-year-old woman narrated how she began getting suitors as early as elementary four but her late father rejected all of them for being non-Catholics.

While listing out some of her suitors in Igbo language, she said one of them was from Cameroon. Susanna added that all her siblings are married to Catholics and her dad wanted the same for her.

When quizzed about why she did not go against him, Susanna said it was difficult for children to oppose their parents years ago as there were consequences for doing such.

Susanna expressed regrets over her late dad's actions. During her active years, Susanna said she worked in a hospital in Emekuku for 21 years and two months.

Netizens sympathise with Susanna Nwachukwu

Chika Cynthia Cc said:

"She is so beautiful even on her old age.

"Tall and elegant. She is also hardworking to have work in oil company and tutor.

"You can imagine her in young age.

"It still exists till today. I hope we all learn."

Sophia Raph said:

"So sad,mama stop crying it's well. I am not a Catholic my father is a pastor but I got married to a Catholic,today I am enjoying the Catholic Church."

Nzewi Enujioke Ngozi said:

"And it's already late how I much you met her say 30 years ago she would have gone for adoption. But it's well. A very good lesson for us bc some parents are still doing it now."

Eluke Nkem Janefrances said:

"This is so emotional Parents please stop making such decisions for your children. There is no church in heaven abeg."

Queensheba Okereke said:

"She’s so smart and sound even at her age. It’s all good. By God’s grace I have two women like these I placed on allowance just to make them feel the joy of motherhood."

Paschaline Nwauju said:

"Chai, this is so emotional.

"I'm a catholic, infact I went to a convent school from js1 to ss3 and now my fiance is an Anglican. Gone are the days when one will say you must marry a catholic, we're worshipping the same God after all."

Source: Legit.ng