In a heartwarming and unforgettable moment, a young lady's parents brought grandeur to her sign-out ceremony, making it special for her

The young lady's parents went above and beyond to ensure that their daughter's sign-out was an unforgettable moment

Netizens applauded the parents' dedication and recognised that this gesture would leave a lasting impact on the young lady's memories

A video that captured the heartwarming moment of a young lady's parents making her sign-out ceremony extraordinary has sparked a flurry of reactions among netizens.

The delightful scene shared on Tik Tok by @dikeclara unfolded as the lady, dressed in white shirt and black trousers, stood eagerly in front of her parent's car as they arrived at her school.

Proud parent showers lady with love during sign-out. Photo Source: TikTok/@dikeclara

Source: TikTok

They wasted no time in making their daughter's special day truly remarkable. To the surprise of everyone present, the parents began showering their daughter with a cascade of cash, creating a joyous rain of money.

As money rained down upon the young lady, witnesses couldn't help but joined in the excitement, trying to catch the fluttering bills that covered the ground.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The scene was a departure from the ordinary sign-out rituals observed at universities, but it showcased these exceptional parents' boundless love and devotion.

Amidst the mixed emotions, there was an outpouring of admiration for the parents who orchestrated this extraordinary celebration.

Social media reactions as parents visit daughter during signout

@Evamarcel-wealth said:

"Make my parents better come to see their mates oo. No be only to swear for person dem go sabi."

@Qwin Berry said:

"Now making others feel like their parents aren't trying. Congratulations anyways, Mine is on Wednesday."

@presh@12 said:

"Pls let my parents breatthhhhhh don't suffocate them. Congrats asa.

@Esty baby said:

"That is how my parents we come n sign me up very soon it we never go in vail."

@KAIMA HOME'S HOME OF FASHION said:

"This how I'll do for kids inshallah.

I never had to experience all this, but by God's grace, I'll do more for kids, mostly my first son."

Watch video

Nigerian mother signs on her daughter’s shirt as she graduates from university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a Nigerian mother who signed on her daughter's shirt as she graduated.

In the very short clip, the daughter positioned herself so that her mother can find a proper spot to put her signature.

The mother did not only sign on a spot but also on several places on the shirt, showing hers has got to be different from others. She is the fifth graduate.

Source: Legit.ng