A woman, who is 39 years old, has taken to social media to lament over numerous challenges in her life

The UK migrant said despite her age, she is still without a partner and has no children of her own

Her emotional outburst melted hearts on social media, with many single, divorced and married ladies sharing their stories

A woman has lamented on TikTok that she is still single despite being 39 years old.

Sharing a video in which she shed tears, the United Kingdom migrant highlighted some pressing issues in her life.

Apart from being single, she said she has no children, or car and does not have a house of her own.

She mentioned God as she cried out over her challenges. Her touching video went viral on the platform, amassing over 392k views at the time of this report.

Many women encouraged her with kind words and their life stories.

People showed support for the 39-year-old woman

katohillary651 said:

''Me almost 35 no place i call home living a wondering life now talking terminated from my job but I have hope God will help me I start home inshallah."

Andy Yesican #major# said:

"Please do everything in your power to give birth to at least a child .. if the marriage is not coming .. it's the best thing that can happen to you."

user2080804434010 said:

"You are beautiful darling sister, you will be married this year and bear your children IJMM."

ritaeewa4xd said:

"God is not a man only him know when to bless you so be strong and believe in him."

Tonia Omasan said:

''It well my sister, don't stop trusting him he can do more than you expected."

user58146272710 said:

"Never give up I had my little girl at ur age now 47 only got her and me gratefull gud will bless you least expect it x."

charisha said:

''It's better to marry late than marrying the wrong person, I recently moved out of my marriage of 9 years because of mental torture keep your head high."

