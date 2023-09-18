A fulfilled Nigerian lady created a scene in the market with her mother after she graduated from school

The graduate took a cake to thank her mother for everything she had done in sending her to school

Many were touched when the lady knelt on the bare floor in front of her mum and sprayed her money

A Nigerian lady ran to the market to honour her mother after graduating. She took a cake to her to celebrate.

The mother left everything she was doing to hug her daughter and sign on her white shirt.

The mother hugged the graduate in joy. Photo source: @evansgrachi

Lady celebrates mother inside market

After some seconds, the lady (@evansgrachi) brought out new notes and started spraying the woman money for her hard work.

She captioned her video:

"Mum I made it. I fulfilled my promise."

People said they got emotional watching how she treated her mother and made her happy.

Watch the clip below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Obianuju said:

"How una take Dey get money for this school wey we Dey so."

Chidera Precious said:

"Dear mom you will live to witness this day."

amarachigoodness48 said:

"Omo but the girl humble ooo, she still knelt even while spraying her mum money."

omodano said:

"She get respect sha. I luv this display. God bless you both."

Mayaspef said:

"Watching this video knwing fully well that my mum that promised to sign on my t-shirt is now dead hurts me so badly."

Desire-Anna said:

"Who is cutting onions I wish my mom and dad were still alive to see mine."

ojijacollinss said:

"I tap from your grace to make mommy proud IJN Amen."

Alaizan said:

"I just love the respect she gave her mum by going down on her knees, congrats dear."

Stella said:

"Shai I want my mom to experience this kind of joy but so sad she’s no more, congrats bae."

sarahbeautypavilion said:

"I could'nt hold my tears of Joy.... oh my God. this is beautiful."

