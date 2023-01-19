The Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have issued a statement regarding the 2023 general election

The clergymen urged Nigerians to vote for candidates, from the national to the state levels, who will prioritise citizens' security and welfare

Speaking on security, the bishops called on the Nigerian government to strengthen the existing security measures with new technology

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have advised Nigerians to vote for leaders who will be true patriots, servants of the people, and responsive to the security and welfare needs of all citizens without discrimination.

The province comprised of Ibadan Archdiocese, Ilorin, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, and Osogbo dioceses, stated this in a communique issued after their meeting in Ibadan on Wednesday, January 18, Daily Trust reported.

The clerics urged Nigerian politicians to ensure nobility and fairness in their speech and actions toward free, fair and peaceful elections, The Punch also reported.

“We, therefore, urge all eligible Nigerians to secure their Permanent Voters Cards and vote in the elections according to their conscience, without fear, to secure their future and that of their children,” the communiqué, signed by the President, Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin and Secretary, Most Rev. John Oyejola, read.

Catholic Bishops speak on security

Legit.ng gathers that the bishops expressed sorrow over the recent killing of Rev. Fr. Isaac Achi of the Catholic Diocese of Minna in his residence.

They commended the governors of the southwest for setting up and sustaining the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Amotekun Corps and others for the relatively improved security situation in the region.

The religious leaders called on the government to bolster existing security measures with new technology and prosecute arrested criminals.

