Man’s Graduate Visa “Expires” in UK, He Packs His Big Bags, Goes to America: “What Route Bro?”
- A young Nigerian man whose graduate visa elapsed in the UK found a way to get himself to America
- Many Nigerians who watched his video were interested in knowing how he processed his American visa
- The man had earlier in a video shared how he is looking for options as he would have to leave the UK soon
A Nigerian man who went to the UK on a student visa and applied for a graduate (post-study) visa after completing his course made a video.
Earlier, he told social media users he was planning on the next step after his graduate visa expired.
Man left UK for America
In a trending clip, he thanked people who advised him on his next course of action following the elapse of his visa.
He packed his bags and revealed that he had relocated to Texas, America. Many people wanted to know how he processed his relocation.
TeeBoy asked:
"What route bro?"
amBuzey asked:
"You get person for there ni?"
Beautylicious said:
"All of them dey run the same system. Na when you reach there e go clear."
Vicky said:
"Nothing in US it’s same system."
Olamide asked:
"Hoosman which route did you relocate to US on?"
"I will be well fed now": Man returns to wife after coming to Nigeria for wedding, she hugs him in video
Onyi asked:
"Please what visa route did u use am planning to do so too?"
Newton Dc said:
"How una take Dey do ham cause this Uk wan kill me."
Mistyofabk said:
"You no give updates."
SHEERAH said:
"Bobo show us way now."
